Florence Borrus (Berson), 82, formerly of New Jersey, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 28, 2019.

Born September 14, 1936 in Orange, NJ, Florence lived for 40 years in Clark, NJ before moving to Massachusetts in 2004 to be closer to her grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted children, Beth Borrus of Manville, NJ, Jeffrey Borrus of Neshanic Station, NJ, and Caren Pfeffer and her husband Michael of Wrentham, MA. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Rachel, Hannah, Abigail, and Mateus. Her beloved cat, Jasmine, will also miss her dearly.

Florence graduated NJ State Teachers College and taught elementary school for two years in Springfield. Most of her life was dedicated to others; first her students, and then her family. She was a great cook and wonderful baker, fondly remembered by friends and family alike for hosting memorable celebrations featuring way too much delicious food.

Florence's life was focused on making others feel better. She liked people in general, but especially loved to be in the company of young children. She also loved to tell jokes; when out shopping or in a restaurant, she often approached unsuspecting children to tell them her favorites!

Florence Berson Borrus was loved by all who knew her, including those who helped care for her in recent years. Florence Berson Borrus will be missed by all who remember her smile.

Donations in Florence's memory may be made to , stjude.org.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 2, 2019