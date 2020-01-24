|
|
Florence "Penny" Marie (Dubuc) Houde, 96, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Oscar Joseph Houde who passed away on August 14, 2016.
Born on January 28, 1923 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Omar Joseph Dubuc and the late Gladys Maryjane (King) Dubuc.
Raised and educated in Pawtucket, she was a graduate of Pawtucket West High School. Florence was employed as a Jewelry Assembler for various area manufacturers in the Attleboro area before retiring.
Florence previously lived in Attleboro for more than fifty years. A woman of faith and devotion, she was a longtime member of St. Mark Church in Attleboro Falls.
She truly cherished her role as a homemaker and as Oscar's wife, and loved spending time with her family, especially at the family's cottage in Plymouth, MA. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking and baking, and later in life learning to play golf.
Florence was the loving mother of Gregory O. Houde and his wife, Bonnie S. Dowling, of Wakefield, RI; Janice M. Glanvill and her husband, William John Glanvill, of Riverside, RI; and Douglas J. Houde and his wife, Cheryl A. Houde, of North Smithfield, RI. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her siblings: Joseph Dubuc, Julien Brian Dubuc, and Alice Hagen Poling. She leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Florence by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.
Private graveside services will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at which time Florence will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Oscar.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Madonna Manor for the love and care extended to Florence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Florence to the Resident Activities Fund of Madonna Manor, 85 North Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020