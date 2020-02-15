|
|
North Fort Myers, FL – Floriant M. Johnson, 88, of North Fort Myers, FL and Seekonk, passed away
unexpectedly at his home in Florida on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was the loving and devoted
husband of Eleanor F. (Governo) Johnson for the past 63 years.
Born on November 13, 1931 in Central Falls, RI, he was a son of the late Merrick and Exoria (Mongeau)
Johnson.
Floriant grew up in Central Falls, RI and after high school he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly
serving his country during the Korean War.
In his younger years, Floriant worked as a lace worker and later was employed at Cumberland
Engineering as a machinist for over 32 years until his retirement.
Floriant was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #1271 in Central Falls, RI and a member of the American Legion Post #0311 in Seekonk. He was an avid Red Sox fan, and loved listening to country music, playing bingo and reading a good book by the beach when he wintered in Florida.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Susan Berwick and her husband William of
Seekonk; his cherished grandson, Evan Berwick of Seekonk; two siblings, Roland Johnson of Pawtucket,
RI and Fernand Johnson of Central Falls, RI as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Roger Johnson, Jean Quinn, Rita Parent, Germaine Foisy, Rene Johnson
and Cecile Clement.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street Attleboro.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. from the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20
Peck Street, Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs
Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Floriant's name may be made to the , 300 5th
Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750, or directly at www.heart.org
For direction or to send Floriant's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffypoule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020