Frances M. (Desvoyaux) Palagi
Frances M. (Desvoyaux) Palagi, 76, of South Attleboro, Massachusetts passed into eternal life on November 3, 2020.
Ms. Palagi was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Armand Desvoyaux and Grace (Ricci) Desvoyaux. She was a baker for the former Almacs Supermarket.
Frances is survived by her daughters; Robin A. Melton and her husband Corey of Fairhaven, Massachusetts and Gayle Leroux and her husband Kevin of Norton, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Bryan Palagi, Justin Leroux, Megan Leroux, and Kyle Leroux and her brother; Armand Desvoyaux and his wife Nancy.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions the service for Frances will be Live Streamed on Monday at 12 noon in the Manning- Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. www.manningheffern.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
