Frances (Silvia) Zito, passed away on November 14, 2018, in Oregon. She was the loving wife of the late Michael G. Zito, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage.







They raised three children together and Frances helped with bookkeeping at Zito's Market for many years.







Frances was born in Taunton in 1926 and was the daughter of the late Frank Silvia and Martha (Hegarty) Silvia.







Frances joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps in 1945 and graduated in 1948 from Morton Hospital Nursing School. She did post graduate work at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago and worked as a registered nurse at the Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening and spending time at the Cape. During retirement she was elected to the Attleboro School Committee. She cherished her 14 years of service representing the 5th Ward.







She is survived by her children, Dr. Michael F. Zito, Roslindale, MA, James A. Zito (Leslie), Douglas, MA, and Martha GaRey (Daniel), Grants Pass, OR; grandchildren, Seth GaRey (Miranda), and Julia Studer (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Paisley Marie GaRey and Nolan Zito GaRey; a cousin and several nieces and nephews.







Calling Hours will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro.







Her Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10am in St. John the Evangelist Church 1 St. John, Pl., Attleboro, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church.







Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Attleboro.







In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Frances's memory made to the Attleboro High School Scholarship Fund or to Bishop Feehan High School Scholarship Fund, would be deeply appreciated.







Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019