Home

POWERED BY

Francis "Chip" DeMarco


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Francis "Chip" DeMarco Notice
DeMarco Francis "Chip", 76 of Douglas, MA. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He died on January 16, 2019. Born September 20, 1942. He was the son of the late Frederick and Margaret (McNulty) DeMarco of North Attleboro. Francis was a 1962 graduate of North Attleboro High School . He was a Navy Veteran. He enjoyed working outdoors doing small landscape work. Francis is survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers; Elizabeth Velletri and her late husband Edward of North Attleboro, Patricia Donley and her husband John J. of Florida, Margaret Khorey & her husband John of Seekonk, MA., Frederick DeMarco and his wife Patricia of Attleboro and George DeMarco and his wife Mary Beth of Somerset, MA. Also survived by 3 adult children, Kayleen of AZ., Steven of Wales, MA. and Brian of Holbrook, MA. Francis also leaves behind eight grandchildren. Private services will be held in the spring.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.