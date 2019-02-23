|
DeMarco Francis "Chip", 76 of Douglas, MA. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He died on January 16, 2019. Born September 20, 1942. He was the son of the late Frederick and Margaret (McNulty) DeMarco of North Attleboro. Francis was a 1962 graduate of North Attleboro High School . He was a Navy Veteran. He enjoyed working outdoors doing small landscape work. Francis is survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers; Elizabeth Velletri and her late husband Edward of North Attleboro, Patricia Donley and her husband John J. of Florida, Margaret Khorey & her husband John of Seekonk, MA., Frederick DeMarco and his wife Patricia of Attleboro and George DeMarco and his wife Mary Beth of Somerset, MA. Also survived by 3 adult children, Kayleen of AZ., Steven of Wales, MA. and Brian of Holbrook, MA. Francis also leaves behind eight grandchildren. Private services will be held in the spring.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019