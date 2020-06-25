Francis E. Wynn, Sr., age 84, of Pocasset, formerly of Norton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility in Bourne. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret L. (Pineo) Wynn, to whom he was wed for nearly sixty years at the time of her death on July 20, 2014.
Born in Mansfield, MA on April 18, 1936, he was a loving son of the late Edward R., Jr. and Leola M. (Hebard) Wynn.
Fran grew up and was educated in Mansfield. He had made his home in Pocasset for over thirty-five years, had previously resided in Norton and was a former member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church.
Prior to retiring, Mr. Wynn had been employed as a truck driver and equipment operator at the Gary W. Wing Company, Inc. in Pocasset for twenty years. He previously worked for the former Fernandes Supermarkets and for many years had volunteered as a bartender and cook at the Weary Travelers Club in Monument Beach.
Fran was a life member of the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks B.P.O.E #73, a life member of the DeWitt Clinton Masonic Lodge in Sandwich and a charter member of the Conacom Sunshine Lodge in Bourne.
Francis loved his family more than anything else in the world. His hobbies included fishing, camping and he was by far the number one fan and supporter of the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his devoted children: Margaret R. Joubert and her husband Leo of Attleboro, Francis E. Wynn, Jr. and his wife Audrey of Buzzards Bay, Terri J. Gibbons and her husband John of Monument Beach, Lisa J. Johnson and her husband Richard of Cataumet, Bruce R. Wynn and his wife Brandy of Wareham and the late Richard M. Wynn. He was the dear brother of Eleanor Dale of Virginia, Marcia Vierkant of New Hampshire and the late Jane Kulkowski, Edward "Buster" Wynn, Richard "Skip" Wynn, Patricia Wynn, George Wynn, Raymond Wynn, Robert Wynn, Priscilla Cabral, Lawrence "Butch" Wynn and Karen Allsop. He is also survived by his cherished 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 A.M. at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Fran with a donation in his memory made to the Wareham-New Bedford Lodge of Elks, P.O. Box 566, East Wareham, MA 02538.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.