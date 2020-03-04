|
Francis G. (Frank) Matt passed away very peacefully on Wednesday, Febru-ary 6, 2020, at Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford, MA.
Frank was born in 1934 to Martin and Sarah Kane Matt of Lee Center, New York. He was one of nine siblings. He married Sara S. (Susie) Lawson Matt in 1973. They moved to Wrentham, MA. in 1987 where they lived until Frank's passing.
Frank received his Civil Engineering degree from Indiana Tech. in 1964. From 1965 to 1967, he worked on the Oraville Dam project in California. From 1968 to 1969, he worked for Air America in Vietnam. In 1987, he was employed as a Project Manager for Westcott Construction in North Attleboro, MA. and thereafter until his retirement, Frank worked as a Project Manager for Consigli Construction Company in Milford, MA.
In the early 1970's, Frank and Susie traveled to, lived, and worked in Saudi Arabia, Kartoum, Sudan, and Nigeria for 16 years. There Frank contributed his engineering skills to the growth and development of those countries.
Frank was preceded in death by four brothers: Leo Emil Matt (wife Julie), Paul John Matt (wife Cathy), Thomas Martin Matt (wife Kathy), and Theodore Mathew Matt (wife Jeannette). Frank's surviving siblings include: Alan Bernard Matt (wife Nancy), Karl Jerome Matt (wife Audrey), Vincent Aloysius Matt (wife Bobbie), and a sister Rose Marie Matt Gregorwich (husband Walt).
Frank was the son-in-law of Susie's mother and father, Marguerite Ilene Fierbaugh Lawson and Joseph W. Lawson, Sr., both whom are deceased. He was the brother-in-law of Joseph W. Lawson II (wife Patricia), Linda Lee Lawson Heizer (husband Dr. W. D. Heizer), Philip J. Lawson (wife Neville), Larry F. Lawson (deceased), and Attorney Mark M. Lawson (wife Joyce).
A funeral service will be held in the near future at Mountain View Cemetery, the final resting place of the Lawson family, located in Bristol, Virginia.
A memorial service is planned for the first weekend of August 2020, during the Matt family gathering in Lee Center, NY.
"Come Creator Spirit"
Come Holy Spirit, Creator blest,
And in our souls take up Thy rest,
Come with Thy grace and heavenly aid
To fill the hearts which Thou hast made.
Desmond Tutu
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020