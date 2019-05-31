Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Francis R. Barrett

Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO- Francis R. Barrett, 76, passed away peacefully on Mary 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Linda M. (Johnson) Barrett, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage.







Francis was born in Attleboro and was a son of the late Francis J. Barrett and Roseanna (St. George) Barrett.







Francis attended local schools and was employed as a truck driver and rigger for many years. Most recently he worked for the 123 Service Center on County St. Francis enjoyed scratch tickets and was an avid reader. He enjoyed the many years he spent driving truck and was a die hard Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was an outspoken man with a great sense of humor who cared deeply for his family. Although he could sometimes be a pain in the butt, he was loved dearly by his family and many close friends.







Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Theresa Tremblay and her husband Michael of Bristol, RI, Donna Debarge and her husband William of Virginia Beach, VA, Mark Barrett and his companion Kelly of Attleboro, and Tonja Traver and her husband John of Missoula, MT; siblings, John Barrett of Pawtucket, Kathy Arel and her husband Michael of Seekonk, Patty Zorio and her husband Larry of Venice, FL, Richard Barrett and his wife Lynn of Attleboro, Rose Provencher and her husband William of Phoenix, AZ, Peggy Pickett and her husband Norman of Pawtucket and Barbara Collito of Swansea; grandchildren, Jacob, Jonathan, Jessie, Logan and Renee'; twin great grandchildren Jordyn and Jayden and many nieces and nephews.







His funeral service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:30am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Cremation to follow.







Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30-11:30am in the funeral home.







To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices