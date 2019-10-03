|
|
Frank "Jack" Elston Binns, 90
Frank "Jack" Elston Binns, 90, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Claudia (Geib) Binns, whom he married on November 3, 1973.
Born on July 24, 1929 in Elizabeth, NJ, he was the son of the late Elston V. Binns and the late Dorothy (Reynolds) Binns.
Raised and educated in New Jersey, he was a graduate of Pingree High School and received his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Metallurgy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1951 and his Master's degree in Metallurgy from Columbia University. Jack served our country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He worked for thirty-three years as a Superintendent for the former Texas Instruments before retiring in 1990.
A resident of Attleboro since 1960 where he was a longtime member of Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, he was actively involved with the Attleboro Senior Center. A generous and caring man with a love of music, he enjoyed playing the trumpet at home. He acted in many shows for the Attleboro Senior Center to help raise money for various programs there. He also volunteered his time for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed collecting stamps, was a skilled tennis player and bowler, and an avid sports fan, especially of the Red Sox and Patriots. Jack enjoyed playing games and doing all kids of puzzles. The center of Jack's world was always his cherished family.
In addition to his wife, Claudia, he leaves his loving children: his sons, Richard P. Binns of Taunton, MA; David R. Binns of Lodi, CA; and his step-daughter, Anne Adare and her husband, Jeff R. Smull, of Alstead, NH. He was the dear father of the late James Tobin Binns and the step-father of the late Julie Anna Hamel. Jack was the proud grandfather of Lacey A. Binns, Erinn A. Stetson, Emily A. Hamel, Kelly A. Binns, Diane Vazquez, Sydney Binns, and Kyle Binns, and the adoring great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren. He leaves his sister, Joan MacBeth of Winchester, NH.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service for Jack on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA. A collation will follow immediately, then all are welcome to participate in a Graveside Service in the Memorial Garden of Murray Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jack to the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry, 505 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019