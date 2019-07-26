|
|
Westcott, Frank G. age 62, passed July 23, 2019 at home after a long illness. Son of the late Ann and Kenneth Westcott. Former husband of Dede Westcott of Attleboro. Sister of Sharon Dean Hyatt of St. Petersburg, FL. and his sister, Cindy Veader of Attleboro. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from D-R High School. After graduation, he entered the Marines. After returning home he started his own painting business and was self-employed for many years. His hobbies were cooking, fishing and gardening. He was a member of the North Christian Church in North Dighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Franks memory to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the North Christian Church, 2360 Chestnut St., North Dighton, MA. Family and Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 26, 2019