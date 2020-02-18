|
Gross, Frank J., 83, of New Bern, North Carolina (formerly a longtime resident of Norfolk, MA), passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Frank was born in Boston, MA, December 5th, 1936, son of the late George H. and Gertrude M. Gross.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carol (Milch) Gross; sisters, Gertrude Creedon of MA, Florence Tower of NJ, Joan and her husband Jack Whittaker of MA, brother, George Gross of MA, brother-in-law Miles Milch and his wife Rita of MA, many nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and his beloved dogs Charlie and Scamp. He is predeceased by his sisters Virginia Gross & Theresa Gillis.
Frank was a retired attorney, served with the Massachusetts National Guard, and dedicated himself to a lifetime of community service right up until his death. He was Norfolk Town Moderator for 30 years, Chairman of the Norfolk School Committee for 21 years, member of many groups and committees, was awarded The President's Volunteer Service Award on more than one occasion. He was also a volunteer with the New Bern, NC, Police Association and volunteer for the Master Gardener Association in New Bern, NC. He will be remembered as the Treasurer who acquired nonprofit status (pro bono) and for his love of children-for the children that he worked with for many years, along with other Master Gardener volunteers at St. Paul Catholic School, to instill a love of gardening and care for the earth in them.
He will also be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, his love of children, animals, and family.
The family will receive friends and relatives at RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, MA, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3–7 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk, MA. Interment at Norfolk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Colonial Capital Humane Society, 1860 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020