Frank M. Varrieur
Frank M Varrieur Obituary
Varrieur, Frank Melvin, 80, of Leesburg, FL, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 29. Frank was born and raised in Attleboro, MA, son of the late Ernest and Elsie (Ebert) Varrieur. After graduating from Attleboro High School in 1957, Frank proudly served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1964, first in Texas, later in England, where he met and married his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Turner. Frank earned a degree in Materials Science from Roger Williams College and had a successful 35-year career in metallurgy at Texas Instruments. In 2014, Frank and Ann relocated to Leesburg, FL, where they have enjoyed the warm Florida weather and the many wonderful friends they've made in the Hawthorne Community. Frank was a devoted husband, son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather, and a fiercely loyal friend.
Family and friends will remember him as an avid reader, talented woodworker, and passionate gardener. He loved sharing the bounty of his incredibly expansive gardens with friends and neighbors, and nothing could compare to his tomatoes and strawberries. He loved playing cards and cribbage with family and friends and antiquing with his children. He was known for his life-long friendships, his willingness to do anything for anyone, and his dedication to the Elks and the VFW.
Frank's greatest love was for his family and he cherished the time he spent with his dear wife, beloved daughters, and adored grandchildren. His daughters will remember his unconditional love and his unwavering support. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his daughters, Claire Varrieur, Susan Blackburn and her husband Gregg, Tracy Varrieur and her husband Tom Fraser, son-in-law Michael Butler; grandchildren, Audrey, Celia, and Christopher Butler and Dagny and Brendan Blackburn; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Varrieur, Peter (Sandy) Varrieur; sister, Mary (Steve) Nimiroski; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebrations of Frank's life will be held in Leesburg, FL, and Attleboro, MA, when circumstances permit. For those who would like to make a remembrance in his name, please consider a contribution to Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, FL, or to your local hospice.


Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Donna Profenna
Family
July 31, 2020
Janet Siano
Friend
July 31, 2020
A good man and role model with an extra dry sense of humor who will be missed but never forgotten
John Andre
Friend
July 31, 2020
Going to miss all your jokes and gardening tips thank you and Aunt Ann for being awesome to me you will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Alex Aponte
Friend
July 31, 2020
Ann you are in our prayers. So very sorry for your loss. We loved Frank and we will miss him terribly. God bless you and your family. ♥♥♥
Leo Heller
Friend
July 31, 2020
We were saddened to hear of Frankie's passing. Our hearts go out to you.
A donation will be made in his name to the Attleboro VNA.
David Ebert
Family
