Frank Michael Gookin, Jr.
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Frank Michael Gookin, Jr., 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen B. (Hiscock) Gookin for nearly 60 years.
Frank was a lifetime resident of North Attleboro and a 1954 graduate of North Attleboro High School. His police career began in 1959 where he served for 32 years for North Attleboro, also graduating from the FBI National Academy in 1978. Retiring in 1992, he subsequently became a Special Officer in Plainville before retiring in 2019.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves.
Frank enjoyed going to his cottage in Maine, fishing and being with his family. He was also an avid football fan, playing semi-pro football for the Providence Steamrollers. In 1990 was inducted into the Attleboro Area Hall of Fame for his North Attleboro High School football career.
Frank was well known for helping others and loved spending time with family and friends and was a longtime member of the Massachusetts Police Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher M. Gookin of North Attleboro; his daughter, Karen L. Gookin of Cumberland, RI; siblings: Patricia Anderson of Tallahassee, FL, Charles Gookin of Waldwick, NJ and Kenneth Gookin and wife, Susan of Hershey, PA; several nieces and nephews and a favorite grand-dog, Lexie.
Private services are entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To give online condolences to Frank's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.



Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
I worked with Frank as a police officer.He always had your back.I remained friends with him and Kathy even after I left the department and my wife and I would visit him in maine once a year.
Tony Horman
Coworker
