NORTH ATTLEBORO – Frank Michael Gookin, Jr., 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen B. (Hiscock) Gookin for nearly 60 years.
Frank was a lifetime resident of North Attleboro and a 1954 graduate of North Attleboro High School. His police career began in 1959 where he served for 32 years for North Attleboro, also graduating from the FBI National Academy in 1978. Retiring in 1992, he subsequently became a Special Officer in Plainville before retiring in 2019.
He was a proud member of the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves.
Frank enjoyed going to his cottage in Maine, fishing and being with his family. He was also an avid football fan, playing semi-pro football for the Providence Steamrollers. In 1990 was inducted into the Attleboro Area Hall of Fame for his North Attleboro High School football career.
Frank was well known for helping others and loved spending time with family and friends and was a longtime member of the Massachusetts Police Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher M. Gookin of North Attleboro; his daughter, Karen L. Gookin of Cumberland, RI; siblings: Patricia Anderson of Tallahassee, FL, Charles Gookin of Waldwick, NJ and Kenneth Gookin and wife, Susan of Hershey, PA; several nieces and nephews and a favorite grand-dog, Lexie.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.