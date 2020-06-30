Frank Pasquale Luongo, 87, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine J. (Brooks) Luongo, who died in 2008.
Born on December 19, 1932 in Manchester, NH, he was the son of the late Frank A. Luongo and the late Della (Rainbill) Luongo.
A graduate of Boston English High School, Frank proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked for thirty-eight years as a battery operator for the Boston Edison Company before retiring. A resident of North Attleboro since 2017, he previously lived for twenty years in Florida, and in Lakeville and Plainville, MA prior to that time.
A man of deep faith, Frank was a member of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro. He had previously served as an usher and as Eucharistic Minister at St. Martha's Church in Plainville, MA. The center of Frank's life was his family, and he cherished little more than spending time with them. He was an ardent baseball fan, especially of the Boston Red Sox.
Frank was the loving father of Debbie Luongo of Seminole, FL; the late Cheryl Clarkson; Diane Kade of North Attleboro, MA, and her twin sister, Denise Luongo, of North Attleboro, MA; and Robert Luongo of Ohio. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Frank was the grandfather of the late Michael W. Long. He was the brother of the late Pasquale "Pat" Luongo and leaves his extended family and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Frank by attending a Visitation with Veteran's Honors in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA.
Private Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.