Fred "Teddy" J. Ellis, III, age 77, passed away July 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Fred J. Ellis, Jr. and Isabelle Marie (Sheaff) Ellis.
Teddy was born on April 12, 1942 in Framingham and was a graduate of Walpole High School. He proudly served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers. He was employed as a machinist at Bird Machine in S. Walpole. He married his wife Nancy Joyce (Weaver) Ellis on November 18, 1967 at St. Mark's Church in Foxborough. Teddy enjoyed fishing, canoeing, and hiking at Borderland State Park in Easton. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His grand children were #1.
Loving husband of Nancy Joyce (Weaver) Ellis. Devoted father of Keith Ellis of Braintree, Robin Ellis-Whitney and her husband Douglas of Foxborough and Corey Ellis and his wife Tiffany of Pawtucket, RI. Beloved grandfather of Liam, Owen, Meghan, Sierra, Spencer, Susan and Tyler. Brother of Guy Ellis of Attleboro, Nancy Quirk of ND, Barry Ellis of NC and the late Richard Ellis.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, August 3 from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 3 PM at the funeral home. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers donations in Teddy's memory may be made to the Foxborough Veteran's Services, 40 South Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 or Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill Street, Foxborough, MA 02035.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 31, 2019