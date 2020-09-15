Frederick C. Daniels, age 71, of Norton, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton.
Born in Boston, MA on September 2, 1949, he was a loving son of the late Walter and Bertha (VonSchoppe) Daniels.
Fred grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, was educated in Boston Schools and graduated from Cathedral High School. During the time of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
A resident of Norton for the past twenty-five years, Mr. Daniels worked for many years as a technician for the telephone company, prior to retiring and was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 2322.
Fred treasured the times spent with his adoring family and socializing with his friends at Honey-Dew Donuts in Norton. He loved arts, which included painting and sketching. Fred also enjoyed woodworking and working on jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his devoted sons: Vincent C. Daniels and his girlfriend Julie Kulbok and her children Emma and Lily of Norton and Plymouth and Jason F. Daniels and his wife Aja of Raynham. He was the dear brother of Maria Malone and her husband Patrick of West Roxbury, Marguerite Greenlaw of Attleboro, Ruth Daniels of Newton, Evelyn Daniels of Quincy, Mary Jane Kane and her husband Rick of London, England and the late Stephens Daniels. He was the cherished grandfather of Madison and Kevin Daniels and is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, September 17th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 18th at 11:00 at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com