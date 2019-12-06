|
|
Frederick "Fred" C. Hemmingsen of Mansfield, MA died on December 2, 2019 at the VA Hospice in Brockton at the age of 96. He was born in Plainville, MA the son of the late Ralph H. and Clara L. (Russell) Hemmingsen. He was married for 67 years to Josephine, the love of his life, who passed away in 2016. He was father of the late David C. Hemmingsen.
After serving in the United States Air Force he worked many years in the trucking industry. Fred enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many hours working on his garden each year. He was a member of the Tri-County Beagle Club.
Fred is survived by his daughter-in-law, Carol Hemmingsen; four grandchildren: Laura Young and her husband Justin, Eric Hemmingsen and his wife Jennifer, Cheryl Horton and her husband Thomas and Amy Bombard and her husband Jeffrey and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private. Please visit bostoncremation.org to leave an online condolence.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019