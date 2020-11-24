1/
Frederick H. Benker Jr.
1936 - 2020
PLAINVILLE – Frederick H. Benker, Jr. passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 of Covid 19. He was the husband of Marilyn R. (Bowmar) Benker.
Born in Attleboro on May 30, 1936, he was the son of the late Frederick H. Benker Sr. and the late Ruth (James) Benker.
Frederick grew up in Plainville and was a graduate of Plainville High School. He then went on to Wentworth Institute.
Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
When he returned home he worked as a toolmaker for Texas Instruments in Attleboro for 40 years. During this time there, he developed four patents.
Fred was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, he is survived by his three children: Jill Benker-Seaberg and her husband Donald; Sharon Benker Barnes and her husband Phinehas; and John Frederick Benker and his wife Deborah; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Fred's name to the Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., Plainville, MA 02762
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
