Frederick P. Kalacznik, 90
Dateline: Taunton, MA
Frederick P. Kalacznik, age 90, a lifelong resident of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Morton Hospital.
Born in Taunton, Ma on March 22, 1930 he was the dear son of the late Theodore and Magdalena (Burel) Kalacznik. Fred was the beloved brother of late Paul Kalacznik of North Wales, PA, Lode Kalacznik and Anne Kalacznik of Taunton and Joseph Kalacznik of Norton MA.
Fred grew up and was educated in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. He proudly served as a member of the Military Police. Fred worked at Western Auto, later retiring after many years from the Taunton and Raynham Dog Track.
Fred was a lifelong communicant of Holy Rosary Church in Taunton, beginning as an altar server and most recently as a collector. Fred enjoyed watching all sports and was an avid New England Patriots fan as well as a golfer.
Fred's favorite pastime by far was his love of dining with his companion Christina George. They enjoyed restaurants in Newport, Boston and Cape Cod and were beloved patrons of Benjamin's in Taunton.
He is survived by his nieces, Sandra L Ross and her husband Christopher of Norton, Jeanne M Pratt of Murrell's Inlet South Carolina, Andrea Kalacznik of Lansdale, PA, Dr. Monica Kalacznik and her husband Stephen Rappaport of Norwalk CT and Margaret Kalacznik of Maryland and grandnephews and niece, Ethan Rappaport of Norwalk CT, Benjamin Ross of Norton and Magdalena Ross of Quincy, MA.
Fred's family would like to thank the many staff and caretakers at All American Assisted Living in Raynham, MA for the support, caring and love they have shown Fred during his time there in assisted living.
Services, along with burial at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Taunton will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Fred with a donation in his memory made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 141 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020