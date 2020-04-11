|
Frederic Paul Ferguson, "Fred" 58 years old, passed away on April 2, 2020 at his home in Lutz, Florida. Fred was born in Attleboro, Ma and moved to Florida eight years ago. Fred proudly served on the Norton and Plainville Police Departments for a combined 21 years, until his illness forced him into an early retirement. Fred is best remembered by his family for his fun loving attitude and goofy sense humor. He loved helping others and showed his gracious spirit coaching youth sports. When Fred was not working he spent countless hours with his family, often insisting that they be outside enjoying life. Summer days were spent swimming and riding bikes. His love of life and love for his family poured out of him and was evident from the first time you met him. He was the most caring and fun loving person as he battled a debilitating illness for 22 years, he never once complained or lost his sense of humor. Fred is recognized by his family as their guiding light and the one to instill great values in them. He is survived by his wife Tracey, son Michael, daughter Katie and her husband Mike, and grandson Mikey, his brothers William and David Ferguson and their families. He will most certainly be received in heaven by his nephew Finn and beloved dogs Rosie and Suzanna. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to to www.finnsfighters.org a charity for pediatric cancer awareness. A celebration of life is planned in the future in Norton, Ma.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2020