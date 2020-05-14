Freeman Herbert Gard, 99
Freeman Herbert Gard, 99, of South Main Street, formerly of Maple Street, Attleboro, MA, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Helen (Conley) Gard, whom he married on November 27, 1948 and who died on June 20, 2012.
Born on January 26, 1921 in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Canada, he was the son of the late James A. Gard and the late Frances Mae (Harris) Gard.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, he graduated from Attleboro High School, Class of 1939. He worked for Mossberg Press Steel as a timekeeper before enlisting in the United States Army on November 11, 1942, where he proudly served our country as a medical technician in the 323rd Medical Battalion. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Campaign Ribbon, American Pacific Theatre Campaign Ribbon, and the Victory Medal. While in the Army, Freeman attended surgical and anesthesia school in Hawaii and in Kentucky, earned the rank of Sergeant, and was honorably discharged on February 28, 1946.
When he returned to civilian life, Freeman worked for more than fifty years as a dedicated salesman for Reynolds & Markman in Attleboro before retiring on March 14, 1998.
He was a longtime member of Second Congregational Church in Attleboro.
A true gentleman in every sense of the word, he was kind, patient, perpetually happy and upbeat, with a genuinely positive spirit and an ever-present smile on his face. He touched many lives and was a gift to all who knew him. He was, in short, "the man, the myth, the legend". Freeman was an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing sports throughout his life, having something of a famous basketball hook shot and boxing while in the Army. He always made a point of attending his children's sporting events.
Freeman enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, loved to sing, and for many years he enjoyed going to Bliss Brother's every day. Freeman loved children and was a devoted and wonderful husband, parent and family man.
Freeman was the loving father of Carol Mayer of Plainville, MA; Nancy J. Avery of Bellingham, MA; Linda S. Gibeault and her husband, Thomas "Tom" C. Gibeault, who was Freeman's inseparable best friend, of Pawtucket, RI; David F. Gard of Pawtucket, RI; and Thomas S. Gard and his wife, Ursula Gard, of Morgantown, PA. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Freeman was the brother of William D. Gard and his wife, Ann Gard, of Maine, and was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers. He leaves two nieces, two nephews, his extended family, and many dear friends.
Private Graveside Services will be held in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, at which time Freeman will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife, Dorothy.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Freeman to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or simply perform a random act of kindness for someone in his memory.
Freeman's family would like to extend a special thanks to all at Christopher Heights of Attleboro for their care, compassion and friendship.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 14, 2020.