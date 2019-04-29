G. Gordon Stone

Notice Condolences Flowers



In memory of Gilbert "Gordon" Stone







G. Gordon Stone, 88 of Bristol, RI, formerly of Barrington, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Billings Stone, blissfully wed for 65 years.







Born in Providence, Gordon was the son of the late Clarence & Elsie Regis Stone of Attleboro, MA. After graduating from Boston University, Stone spent 20 years working for the LG Balfour Company in Attleboro, becoming Executive Vice President in 10 years. His great knowledge of metals & diamond settings made him a leader in the jewelry industry. In addition, Gordon went on to pursue his passion of cars and owned a Chevrolet Dealership for several years while at Balfour. Gordon went back to the promotional side of the jewelry industry in which he worked until his passing.







Gordon was a key figure in the start-up of Junior Achievement in both the Attleboro & Providence areas in the late 1960's. He was an active member of the Rotary & Lion's Clubs of Attleboro. Gordon was an avid yachtsman who grew up teaching sailing at summer camps in Chatham, MA as well as rebuilt wooden powerboats through the years.







Mr. Stone was a former member of the Barrington Yacht Club & was an active member of the Newport Yacht Club until his passing. Gordon was most proud of being a founding member of the exclusive Royal Roving Ladies Cruising Club of America which was chartered in 1960 & he was Rear Commodore until his death.







In addition to his wife Nancy, he is survived by his two sons Jeffrey G. Stone & Douglas D. Stone, by his daughter Susan L. McCabe & son-in-law John J. McCabe of NJ, and his grandson Alexander Gordon Stone of Santa Monica, CA. In lieu of a funeral service, Gordon requested a day of Celebration of his Life in the Great room at Brookdale Sakonnet Bay located at 1215 Main Road, Tiverton, RI on Saturday May, 4, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. Please stop by anytime to share stories and commemorate Gordon during these hours.



www.family'schoicecremation.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.