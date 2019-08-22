Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
105 Stanley Street,
Attleboro Falls, MA
View Map

G. Joyce Doucette


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
G. Joyce Doucette Notice
G. Joyce Doucette, 79, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Serenity Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham, MA.

Born on November 16, 1939 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ovila J. Doucette and the late Gladys (Mann) Doucette.

Raised and educated in Foxboro, MA, she resided in North Attleboro for the past twenty years. Joyce was a graduate of Foxboro High School, and worked for more than forty years as a Secretary at the Foxboro Company until her retirement in 2000.

Joyce was a warm, outgoing and caring woman of strong faith and devotion. Joyce treasured spending time with her three generations of family, had a special place in her heart for dogs of every kind, and loved spending time on Cape Cod and at its beaches. She enjoyed travel as a younger woman, and was an ardent fan of all of the New England sports teams: especially the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins.

She leaves her niece, Jennifer E. Brink and her husband, Todd K. Brink, of Lutz, FL; her nephew, Daniel J. Desilets and his wife, Heather L. (Smith) Desilets, of North Attleboro, MA; and her great nieces and great-nephews: Kelsey E. Brink and Holden T. Brink, both of Lutz, FL, and Hannah M. Desilets and Ryan J. Desilets, both of North Attleboro, MA. She was predeceased by her siblings: James E. Doucette; Mary L. Desilets and her late husband, Alan L. Desilets; and Joseph E. Doucette and his late wife, Eleanor "Ellie" Doucette. Joyce also leaves her extended family: James and Debra (Desilets) Groves, and their daughter, Kaitlyn Groves, of Attleboro, MA.

Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Visitation in celebration of Joyce's life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough, MA.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.

Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce to either Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or on-line at www.oldcolonyhospice.org, or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or on-line at www.cancer.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of G.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now