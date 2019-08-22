|
G. Joyce Doucette, 79, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Serenity Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wrentham, MA.
Born on November 16, 1939 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ovila J. Doucette and the late Gladys (Mann) Doucette.
Raised and educated in Foxboro, MA, she resided in North Attleboro for the past twenty years. Joyce was a graduate of Foxboro High School, and worked for more than forty years as a Secretary at the Foxboro Company until her retirement in 2000.
Joyce was a warm, outgoing and caring woman of strong faith and devotion. Joyce treasured spending time with her three generations of family, had a special place in her heart for dogs of every kind, and loved spending time on Cape Cod and at its beaches. She enjoyed travel as a younger woman, and was an ardent fan of all of the New England sports teams: especially the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins.
She leaves her niece, Jennifer E. Brink and her husband, Todd K. Brink, of Lutz, FL; her nephew, Daniel J. Desilets and his wife, Heather L. (Smith) Desilets, of North Attleboro, MA; and her great nieces and great-nephews: Kelsey E. Brink and Holden T. Brink, both of Lutz, FL, and Hannah M. Desilets and Ryan J. Desilets, both of North Attleboro, MA. She was predeceased by her siblings: James E. Doucette; Mary L. Desilets and her late husband, Alan L. Desilets; and Joseph E. Doucette and his late wife, Eleanor "Ellie" Doucette. Joyce also leaves her extended family: James and Debra (Desilets) Groves, and their daughter, Kaitlyn Groves, of Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Visitation in celebration of Joyce's life on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.
Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery in Foxboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joyce to either Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or on-line at www.oldcolonyhospice.org, or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or on-line at www.cancer.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019