Gail Anne Ouellette, of North Attleboro, passed away at the age of 68, on January 4, 2020 after a lengthy illness, with her family and loved ones by her side.
Born to the late John and Audrey Padden on December 4, 1951, at Otis Air Force base in Bourne, MA, Gail lived many places as a member of a military family. She was a long-time medical biller who once aspired to become a nurse.
Gail was a dedicated mother. She did her absolute best raising two sons, Travis and Ryan. Gail was also a proud grandmother of two little girls, Riley and Penelope. 28 years ago, she met Raymond, the man she would spend the rest of her life with. Gail enjoyed life's simple pleasure's, like going to Bingo every week with the ladies or being at home watching her shows or the Red Sox, while sipping on a caffeine free Diet Pepsi. More than anything, she loved spending time with her granddaughters.
Gail was preceded in death by her mother, Audrey and father, John. She is survived by her partner, Raymond Paquette, her brother, Jack Padden, her sister, Diana Roberts, her two sons, Travis and Ryan, Raymond's two children, Michael and Rachel, her two granddaughters, Riley and Penelope and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 11 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street in Wrentham.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020