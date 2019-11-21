|
CUMBERLAND, RI – Gail Evelyn Cupp, 83, of Cumberland and longtime resident of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, November 15, 2019 surrounded by her two children. Gail was married to the love of her life, the late James Bruce Cupp, for over sixty years. Born in Worcester, MA, on August 24, 1936, Gail was a daughter of the late Edwin Charles and Ruth Evelyn (Grenon) Haynes and sister to the late Ross Edwin Haynes.
Gail grew up in Pawtucket, RI and graduated from East High School in 1954. Gail joined the workforce shortly thereafter, eventually focusing on insurance at Pawtucket Mutual and then Attleboro Mutual. With the birth of her two children, Gail elected to remain home to care for them throughout their childhood, switching her working days to weekends at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. Gail eventually returned to the insurance business working many years for Keyes Graham Insurance Agency until retiring in 1992 to care for her four grandchildren. Gail was truly a champion for her husband, children and grandchildren - family remained the singular focus and love of her life.
Gail is survived by her two grateful children and their spouses: Sharyn (Cupp) LaClair and husband Michael of North Attleboro and Jason Cupp and wife Patricia of Cumberland and one dear sibling: Patricia Alice (Haynes) Teixeira and husband Manuel Teixeira of Cumberland. She is also the incredibly loved "Grammy Gail" to her four grandchildren: Zachary and Zoe LaClair and Meghan and Mitchell Cupp.
A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational (Old Town) Church, 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00 a.m., burial will follow at Slatersville Cemetery where she will eternally rest beside her beloved "Cuppie".
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019