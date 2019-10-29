|
Gail Irene (Buck) Bedard, age 73, passed away July 19, 2018 in St. Cloud, FL. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Buck, Sr. and Gladys (Phillips) Buck.
Gail was born on March 5, 1945 in Brockton. She was a graduate of Mansfield High School and was formerly of Foxborough. She was employed as a clerk at the former Foxboro Company for 29 years and later as a clerk for the county traffic court in Kissimmee, FL. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and bowling. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii. She was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan.
Loving wife of Armand B. Bedard of Woonsocket. Beloved step mother of Lorraine Inman of Douglas, Anita Andrews of NH, Germaine Langevin of FL, Claudette Sousa of Whitinsville, Claire Ellis of Attleboro, Paul Bedard of Wells, ME and Jacqueline Picard of Bellingham. Grandmother of fifteen and great grandmother of eight. Sister of Janet Keeler of Foxborough and the late Lawrence Buck, Jr., Richard Buck and Raymond Buck.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour from 9-10 AM on Saturday, November 2 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough, followed by a Memorial Service at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mayflower Hill Cemetery, 235 Broadway Street, Taunton. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019