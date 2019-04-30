

NORTH ATTLEBORO – Gail M. Alix, 81, of Westside Ave. passed away on Friday April 26, 2019 at Briarcliff Manor in Johnston, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Alix.



Born on January 17, 1938 in North Attleboro, MA she was the loving daughter of the late Armand and Alvina (Lacasse) Guimond.



Gail was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro and graduated from North Attleboro High School.



She was a home maker and loved taking care of her children.



Gail adored her cats, taking care of her plants and antiques.



She is survived by her children: Francis Anthony Alix, Amanda Alix Lawless, Pam Alix, and Catherine Brown. She is also survived by her cherished grandchild: Alexander Brown.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 5-8pm in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro. A funeral will begin from the funeral home on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 9am. A mass of Christian burial to follow in Sacred Heart Church 58 Church St. North Attleboro at 10am. Burial will be held privately at a later date.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019