Gail Marie (Vendetti) Auclair, 74, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of Norman George Auclair Jr., whom she married on April 7, 1979.
Born on March 11, 1946 in Milford, MA, she was the daughter of the late Tony Vendetti and the late Evelyn (Metcalf) Vendetti.
Raised and educated in Franklin, MA, she was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 1963, and then attended hairdressing school in Woonsocket, RI. Gail worked for many years in sales for the Sears Roebuck Department Store in North Attleboro before retiring.
A resident of North Attleboro since 1965, Gail was a woman of strong faith who attended Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark Church in Attleboro Falls. A warm, caring, outgoing woman, she was an avid reader.
In addition to her husband, Norman, Gail leaves her loving children: Thomas A. Auclair and his wife, Marivic (Barnevo) Auclair, of Cumberland, RI; and Pam Samsel of Woodstock, GA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Kyle Samsel of Woodstock, GA, and Jessie Auclair of the Philippines. Gail was the sister of Larry Vendetti of Franklin, MA, and the late Anthony Vendetti. She leaves her extended family and many good friends.
A Private Visitation will be held for Gail on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Private Graveside Service in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gail to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or online at www.cancer.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020