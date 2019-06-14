|
Gail Z. Arena of Plainville and Wellfleet Cape Cod- b.10/25/39 d. 6/10/19
It is with Great sadness to say that Gail passed after a long illness at Wingate of Harwich.
She was the wife of the late John F. Arena and she leaves behind her son Gregory Dutcher, daughter Tracy Arena-Mankevetch and son-in-law Johnny Mankevetch.
Gail was born and raised in Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Gustave and Margaret Zurcher.
Gail had a passion for gardening the beach and the outdoors. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
Gail worked for King Philip North and King Philip High School and most recently at the Christmas Tree Shops.
Gail was a strong supporter of The King Philip Warriors Hockey team that her son was a star player for. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wellfleet P.O. Box 1000, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Deceased's funeral arrangements:
Cremation and a small memorial will
be held on the Cape in her yard. Date TBD
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019