Home

POWERED BY

Gail Z. Arena


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gail Z. Arena Notice
Gail Z. Arena of Plainville and Wellfleet Cape Cod- b.10/25/39 d. 6/10/19
It is with Great sadness to say that Gail passed after a long illness at Wingate of Harwich.
She was the wife of the late John F. Arena and she leaves behind her son Gregory Dutcher, daughter Tracy Arena-Mankevetch and son-in-law Johnny Mankevetch.
Gail was born and raised in Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Gustave and Margaret Zurcher.
Gail had a passion for gardening the beach and the outdoors. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.
Gail worked for King Philip North and King Philip High School and most recently at the Christmas Tree Shops.
Gail was a strong supporter of The King Philip Warriors Hockey team that her son was a star player for. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wellfleet P.O. Box 1000, Wellfleet, MA 02667.
Deceased's funeral arrangements:
Cremation and a small memorial will
be held on the Cape in her yard. Date TBD
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.