1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Gail Z. Arena of Plainville and Wellfleet Cape Cod- b.10/25/39 d. 6/10/19

It is with Great sadness to say that Gail passed after a long illness at Wingate of Harwich.

She was the wife of the late John F. Arena and she leaves behind her son Gregory Dutcher, daughter Tracy Arena-Mankevetch and son-in-law Johnny Mankevetch.

Gail was born and raised in Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Gustave and Margaret Zurcher.

Gail had a passion for gardening the beach and the outdoors. She was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed.

Gail worked for King Philip North and King Philip High School and most recently at the Christmas Tree Shops.

Gail was a strong supporter of The King Philip Warriors Hockey team that her son was a star player for. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wellfleet P.O. Box 1000, Wellfleet, MA 02667.

Deceased's funeral arrangements:

Cremation and a small memorial will

be held on the Cape in her yard. Date TBD Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019