Genevieve Mary (Krawczyk) Danko
Genevieve Mary (Krawczyk) Danko, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Danko who died in 1978.
Born on March 25, 1921 in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Steven Krawczyk and the late Mary (Majder) Krawczyk.
Genevieve made her home for many years in Woonsocket where she raised her family and helped out at the family bakery, Danko's Bakery, in Woonsocket. Genevieve also worked for many years as an assembler for Burnes of Boston before retiring in 1976. Genevieve moved to Attleboro, MA, in 1991 to be closer to her family.
Genevieve was fondly known by most as Babcia. She enjoyed making pierogies and was the best pierogi pincher around. Genevieve enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, and more than anything, spending time with her cherished family. She was the heart and soul of the family.
She was the loving mother of Barbara A. Cavedon and her husband, Roderick R. Cavedon, of North Attleboro, MA, and the late John S. Danko and his wife, Suzanne A. (St. Germaine) Danko of North Attleboro. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Genevieve was predeceased by her siblings: Henry Krawczyk, Joseph Krawczyk, Francis Krawczyk, Louise Krawczyk, and Steven Krawczyk.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and compassion shown to Genevieve over the last four years.
Services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Genevieve to the Residents Activity Fund at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Genevieve Mary (Krawczyk) Danko, 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Danko who died in 1978.
Born on March 25, 1921 in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Steven Krawczyk and the late Mary (Majder) Krawczyk.
Genevieve made her home for many years in Woonsocket where she raised her family and helped out at the family bakery, Danko's Bakery, in Woonsocket. Genevieve also worked for many years as an assembler for Burnes of Boston before retiring in 1976. Genevieve moved to Attleboro, MA, in 1991 to be closer to her family.
Genevieve was fondly known by most as Babcia. She enjoyed making pierogies and was the best pierogi pincher around. Genevieve enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing cards, and more than anything, spending time with her cherished family. She was the heart and soul of the family.
She was the loving mother of Barbara A. Cavedon and her husband, Roderick R. Cavedon, of North Attleboro, MA, and the late John S. Danko and his wife, Suzanne A. (St. Germaine) Danko of North Attleboro. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Genevieve was predeceased by her siblings: Henry Krawczyk, Joseph Krawczyk, Francis Krawczyk, Louise Krawczyk, and Steven Krawczyk.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their care and compassion shown to Genevieve over the last four years.
Services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Genevieve to the Residents Activity Fund at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 90 Taunton Street, Wrentham, MA 02093.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 19, 2020.