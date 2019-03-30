Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Genevieve T. Rottingen

1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers MANSFIELD - Genevieve T Rottingen, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 93 following a brief illness and care from Hope Hospice at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Genevieve was born to Stanaslaw Trendowski and Eva (Tyburska) Trendowski on January 10, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY where she was raised with her two siblings in a Polish household. She graduated from a Textile high school in Manhattan, NY. Her first job after graduation was as a dress maker for Miss Emmanuel in Manhattan where she made clothing for Yvonne DiCarlo (best known as Lily Munster).

Genevieve married Gerhard Rottingen on April 20, 1946. Together they raised four children in Montvale, NJ. She was a grandmother to seven grandchildren and great grandmother to four great-grandchildren.

Genevieve was active in the Garden Club and Paint Club. She was a sewing instructor and later a pattern maker.

She loved all forms of crafting. She made doll house scenes and furniture which are now on display at the South County Museum in Rhode Island. Genevieve was passionate about knitting and quilting.

She is survived by: her daughter, Debora Wirth and her husband Robert Wirth of Mansfield, MA and her son, Stanley Rottingen and his wife Anne Rottingen of Wind Gap, PA along with the above-mentioned grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Gerhard, her son Glenn and another son John.

There will be a private memorial service followed by a burial at sea at a future date.

For those who would like to mark Genevieve's passing please consider a donation to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care 1085 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.

To send Genevieve's family a message of condolence or remembrance visit duffy-poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices