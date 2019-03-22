Services Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach , FL 32174 386-673-1100 George C. Upper

1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers George C. Upper Jr., 78, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed peacefully on March 12, 2019, at

Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband

of Norma (Kerkhoff) of 55 years. Born in Providence, RI on December 7, 1940, he was a

longtime resident of both Foxboro and Attleboro, MA.

George was the consummate renaissance man. He served in the U.S. Army as a chemical

supply sergeant and earned a degree in History from Brown University in Providence, RI. He

taught in the Attleboro Public Schools before going into sales and then settling on what was to

become his longtime career, accounting. He was also a lifelong musician from the time he was

the drum major in the Mansfield High School Marching Band. He sang in the choir at St. Mark's

Church in Foxborough, MA, where he also wrote, directed and performed in several musicals as

fundraisers for the church. He loved gardening, cooking and caring for the many pets he

adopted over the years.

George devoted his life to acts of giving, as exemplified by his membership in the 100-Plus Club

for blood donors who donate over 100 gallons of blood during their lifetimes. At St. Mark's, he

was both an active member of the congregation and a lay leader who served and led the vestry.

He volunteered at The Literacy Center of Attleboro, tutoring non-native speakers in English and

later in kindergarten classes at Flagler County Schools in Palm Coast, FL. He also volunteered

with AARP every year, using his accounting experience to assist people with their tax returns.

George began his association with the Freemasons in high school as a member of DeMolay. He

was the Grand Master of St. Alban's Lodge in Foxborough, MA, and eventually served as a

Certified Candidate Instructor in the Lodge of Instruction, Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, and

as District Deputy Grand Master in 2006

During the four decades since he became sober himself, George helped countless others with

their struggles to achieve and maintain their own sobriety.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Louise, and his brother Michael. In addition to

his wife, he leaves his son George (Lisa) of Anthem, AZ.; his daughter Ruth Foley (Jed) of

Attleboro, MA; brother, William (Joanne) of NC; sister, Kristina (Dharam) Ablashi of GA his

grandsons, Timothy (Elizabeth) and Joey (Chappell) both of Greensboro, NC; his granddaughter

Martha of Anthem, AZ; and his great-grandson, Gideon.

A gathering in George's memory was be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at noon at Lohman

Funeral Home, Ormond, FL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, George's family requests

donations to National Public Radio or the Masonic Angel Foundation.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019