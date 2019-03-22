|
George C. Upper Jr., 78, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed peacefully on March 12, 2019, at
Halifax Hospice in Ormond Beach, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband
of Norma (Kerkhoff) of 55 years. Born in Providence, RI on December 7, 1940, he was a
longtime resident of both Foxboro and Attleboro, MA.
George was the consummate renaissance man. He served in the U.S. Army as a chemical
supply sergeant and earned a degree in History from Brown University in Providence, RI. He
taught in the Attleboro Public Schools before going into sales and then settling on what was to
become his longtime career, accounting. He was also a lifelong musician from the time he was
the drum major in the Mansfield High School Marching Band. He sang in the choir at St. Mark's
Church in Foxborough, MA, where he also wrote, directed and performed in several musicals as
fundraisers for the church. He loved gardening, cooking and caring for the many pets he
adopted over the years.
George devoted his life to acts of giving, as exemplified by his membership in the 100-Plus Club
for blood donors who donate over 100 gallons of blood during their lifetimes. At St. Mark's, he
was both an active member of the congregation and a lay leader who served and led the vestry.
He volunteered at The Literacy Center of Attleboro, tutoring non-native speakers in English and
later in kindergarten classes at Flagler County Schools in Palm Coast, FL. He also volunteered
with AARP every year, using his accounting experience to assist people with their tax returns.
George began his association with the Freemasons in high school as a member of DeMolay. He
was the Grand Master of St. Alban's Lodge in Foxborough, MA, and eventually served as a
Certified Candidate Instructor in the Lodge of Instruction, Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, and
as District Deputy Grand Master in 2006
During the four decades since he became sober himself, George helped countless others with
their struggles to achieve and maintain their own sobriety.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Louise, and his brother Michael. In addition to
his wife, he leaves his son George (Lisa) of Anthem, AZ.; his daughter Ruth Foley (Jed) of
Attleboro, MA; brother, William (Joanne) of NC; sister, Kristina (Dharam) Ablashi of GA his
grandsons, Timothy (Elizabeth) and Joey (Chappell) both of Greensboro, NC; his granddaughter
Martha of Anthem, AZ; and his great-grandson, Gideon.
A gathering in George's memory was be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at noon at Lohman
Funeral Home, Ormond, FL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, George's family requests
donations to National Public Radio or the Masonic Angel Foundation.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019