George D. Krueck, age 61, of Mansfield, passed away in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Born in Newark, New Jersey on July 31, 1958, he was a loving son of Annemarie (Hasner) Brennan of Mansfield and the late George J. Krueck.
George spent his early childhood living in New jersey. He later moved to Mansfield and was a 1977 graduate of Mansfield High School.
For over five years, George worked as delivery driver and service technician for the Phinney Oil Company in Plymouth. He was previously employed for over twenty years at the Mansfield Water Department.
George adored spending time with family, especially with his 2 granddaughters and with his best friend Skip Phinney at Plymouth beaches. He was a former member of the First Christian Church in West Mansfield, a huge New York Giants and Yankees fan and a car enthusiast who could often be seen tinkering with his 1968 Pontiac Firebird.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted daughter Jennifer L. Wilson and her husband Gerry of Plainville. He was the cherished and extremely proud grandfather of Victoria and Haylie Wilson of Plainville. He was the loving nephew of Lisa Mundy of Syracuse, New York and is also survived by many cousins.
His funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St. Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Georges family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2019