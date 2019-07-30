Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
George Dube
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
George Dube


1944 - 2019
George Dube Notice
George Dube, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Connie (Goodman) Dube. The couple had been together for twenty-nine years.

Born in Fall River, the son of the late George, Sr. and Irene (Berube) Dube, he had resided in Attleboro before moving to Pawtucket twenty-nine years ago.

George had been employed by Texas Instruments for thirty years and was most recently employed at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, Attleboro.

He was a member of the South Attleboro Knights of Columbus Council 5876. George was an avid hunter and also enjoyed softball, bowling and motor-biking.

Besides his wife, he leaves three daughters, Carol L. Esposito, Lisa M. Perry and Rachael Lapierre; three step-children, Patrick J. Carnaghan, Timothy P. Carnaghan and Kelly L. Johnson; four sisters, Lorraine Tessier, Jean Moriaty, Janice Webb and Lucille Letendre; fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to VISITATION on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Please omit flowers, memorial gifts to the , 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 will be appreciated.
