South Attleboro George Mike L. Gibney, Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Dot B. (Vaillancourt) Gibney. The couple had been married for sixty-five years.
A lifelong resident of South Attleboro, he was the son of the late George L. Gibney, Sr. and Gertrude (Platt) Gibney. George proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a route salesman for Hostess Cake for thirty-seven years until retiring in 1992. George was also the owner/operator of Gibney Oil Company for forty years. He was a member of Teamsters Local 64, Providence. George was a member and past-president of the South Attleboro Lions and was an avid golfer. But most of all, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
Besides his wife, he leaves five children, Michael J. Gibney and his wife, Joanne, Robert S. Gibney and his wife, Dorothy, David A. Gibney, Cathy A. DiColo and her husband, Robert and Gloria A. Pospisil and her husband, David; six grandchildren, Kendra, James, Christy, Christopher, Nicole and David and five great-grandchildren, Mia, Carter, Ellie, Benjamin and Lucy. He was the brother of the late Virginia Kosteer and Gloria Gibney.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020