

George Glennon Kett (affectionately known as G.G.), 89, of Yarmouthport died peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2019. He was born in Brookline,MA on October 2, 1929 to William and Elizabeth (Kidd) Kett. After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1947 he attended Northeastern University where he obtained a degree in engineering. He retired as Vice President of Operations for The Foxboro Company after a long, successful career. Upon retiring, he and his wife moved from Mansfield to Cape Cod where they enjoyed time spent with family, golfing and life on Cape Cod.



George was predeceased by his loving wife, Natalie Poland Kett with whom he shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. He leaves behind 2 sons and their wives, Jeffrey and Laura Kett of Brewster and Stephen and Amy Kett of Great Falls, VA ; and four grandsons, Brian Kett and his wife Teresa, Tyler Kett and his wife Ashley, John and Andrew Kett. He was also blessed with 2 great grandchildren, Liam George and Molly Eliza whom he adored. George is also survived by 2 sisters, Beverly Bowie and her husband William and Patricia Uliano. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, William and James.



Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 11AM on Saturday, July 27th at The First Congregational Church, 697 Main St. in Harwich Center. Please join the family following the service in the Parish House for refreshments and a time to share your memories. Interment will be private at a later date.



Published in Sun Chronicle on July 20, 2019