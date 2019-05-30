Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 George John Geisser III

1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers George John Geisser III, 69, of Attleboro, MA, and Savannah, GA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. He was the beloved husband of Linda Mary (Alfred) Geisser, to whom he was married for forty-six years.



Born on December 23, 1949 in Providence, RI, he was the son of George J. Geisser Jr. of Riverside, RI, and the late Virginia Jane (Cregan) Geisser, who passed away on the same day as her son.



George received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Rhode Island, Class of 1973. He was the proud Owner, Operator, and President of Geisser Engineering Corporation, Allstate Drilling, and New England Foundation, in East Providence, RI.



A man of deep faith, he was a longtime active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.



George lived a full life. He loved to travel, golf, boat, and spend time at his second home in Savannah. He achieved many accomplishments in his life. He was a member of the Rhode Island Society of Professional Engineers and a past President; the National Society of Professional Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers, where he was a past President of the Rhode Island Section. He was a longtime member and past President of the East Providence/Seekonk Rotary, where he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow; the Elks Club; the Society of St. Vincent de Paul; Wannamoisett Country Club, where he was a past President; the East Greenwich Yacht Club; and the Ledgewood Condominium Association in Waterville Estates, NH, where was a past President. He had been named Young Engineer of the Year in 1984; Rotarian of the Year in 1996-1997; and was a very, very proud Eagle Scout. He was a man who always had a plan in life, and who enjoyed playing the guitar, gardening and watching his beloved Patriots. More than anything, George cherished his family and simply loved spending time with them, especially with his treasured grandchildren.



In addition to his wife and father, he leaves his loving children: Kelly L. Harrop and her husband, Sean D. Harrop, of Attleboro, MA; and Gregory J. Geisser and his wife, Sarah K. (Lemire) Geisser, of Scarborough, ME. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Alexander S. Harrop, Mackenzie L. Harrop, Lily M. Geisser, Molly E. Geisser, and Samuel G. Geisser. George was the dear brother of Donald F. Geisser of Tiverton, RI; H. Richard Geisser and his wife, Jeanne Geisser, of Atkinson, NH; Dennis P. Geisser and his wife, Martha Geisser, of Seekonk, MA; Carol J. Charest and her husband, David Charest, of Seekonk, MA; and Gail E. Geisser of Riverside, RI. He also leaves many dear friends and colleagues.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and celebrate Georges life by gathering for a Visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1 St. John Place, Attleboro, MA.



All are invited to attend a Graveside Service which will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George to either: Scholarship Foundation of East Providence, Inc., P.O. Box 154438, East Providence, RI 02915; to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District Council of Attleboro, 31 Stonefield Court, North Attleboro, MA 02760; or to Hospice Savannah Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416-0190.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2019