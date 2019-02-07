Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 George L. Cota Jr.

1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers George L. Cota, Jr., age 82, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of the late Jeannette (Pina) Cota.



Born in Worcester, MA on July 20, 1936, he was a loving son of the late George L. Cota, Sr. and May (Pallin) Cota.



George grew up in Worcester, was a graduate of Worcester High School, and proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves.



Mr. Cota began working at Swank, Inc. in Attleboro at the age of sixteen and following forty-five years of dedicated service, retired with the position of Merchandising Manager.



A resident of Norton for many years, George was a loyal New England and college sports fan. He enjoyed bowling in area leagues, playing golf, cards and cribbage. He also loved dining out at the International House of Pancakes, traveling and trips to local casinos.



He is survived by his devoted children: Nancy A. Foisy and her longtime companion R. Michael Schneider of Norton, Eric V. Cota of Seattle, Washington and Bryan A. Cota of Norton. He was the cherished grandfather of Jacob Hayes, Danielle Foisy, David Foisy, Taylor Cota and Samantha Cota and the great grandfather of Trystan Hayes, Gabriella Foisy, Toriana Hayes and Maddie Foisy. He was the dear brother of the late Doris Gagne and is also survived by his companion and former wife Natalie Lima of Norton, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Services and burial will be private. Visiting hours have been omitted.



Those wishing may remember George with a donation in his memory made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019