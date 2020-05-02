George M. Mansfield, Jr., 84, a former resident of Norton, MA, for 30 years, and, most recently of Lincoln, RI and Boothbay Harbor, ME passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 at Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center, Woonsocket, RI. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Catherine (Butler) Mansfield, whom he married June 8, 1968. Born in Boston on Aug. 21, 1935, he was the son of the late George and Priscilla (Draper) Mansfield of Canton, MA.Mr. Mansfield grew up in Canton and summered at his family's cottage in Boothbay Harbor, ME. He studied business administration at the University of Miami and worked as a lab technician for W.R. Grace & Co. and, subsequently, Emerson & Cuming of Canton, where he fabricated the exterior tiles that protect NASA space shuttles from damage during takeoff and reentry. George inherited a love for music from his mother, who also taught him how to play the saxophone. Voted "most musical" in school, he frequently enjoyed attending Lou Colombo's live jazz performances. Mr. Mansfield was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed trout fishing with his lifelong friend, Charlie Crespi, at Peter's Pond in Sandwich, MA. Known for spending his days angling, he often ventured out on the Annie B. in Barnstable, MA, as well as the Charger out of Boothbay Harbor. George could often be found relaxing on the dock at the cottage, enjoying a lobster roll from the Lobstermen's Co-Op or reading a western-genre novel, particularly those authored by Louis L'Amour, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends.Along with his wife, Catherine, he is survived by three daughters, Priscilla Demosthenous and her husband Demos of Lincoln, RI, Christina Mulak and her husband Eric of West Yarmouth, MA, and Catherine Mansfield of Boston, MA; three grandchildren, Andrew and Catherine Demosthenous, and Emma Mulak; as well as a sister-in-law, Anne B. Gould of Falmouth, MA; three nieces, Anne O. Gould of North Attleboro, MA, Catherine Bushey and Christine Gettings of Vineyard Haven, MA; nephew, Adrian J. Gould of Norwood, MA; cousins Loraine Morris and her husband John of Trevett, ME and Freemont, NH, as well as Harold and his wife Cherie Mansfield of Boothbay Harbor, ME, and other extended family.A private burial will be held in Canton Corner Cemetery, Canton, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI.