George Howard Morse Jr., 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home in North Easton, MA, with his family at his side. He was a longtime resident of North Attleboro, MA and lived in North Easton for the past twenty-two years. He was the beloved husband of Audrey S. Morse.
Born on September 13, 1927 in North Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late George Howard Morse and the late Frances (Rioux) Morse.
"Howard", as he was known by most, was a graduate of Tabor Academy, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and Babson College. After graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign and reached the rank of Lieutenant during a tour of duty with the United States Naval Reserve in which he proudly and honorably served our country during the 1940's.
Soon after his discharge, he joined his father and his Uncle Finn in the family cranberry business, Morse Brothers Inc., growing cranberries as part of the Ocean Spray Cranberry Cooperative. Howard served as a Director and as Chairman of Ocean Spray for several years. He also operated a successful insurance agency, Holman Insurance Company, for many years, eventually selling the agency to a key employee.
A charitable, generous man committed to benefiting his community, he served as a savings bank Director, on the Board of Directors of the Hockomock YMCA, as a former President of the Abbott Run Valley Club, and as a past President of the North Attleboro Rotary Club. He was an avid sportsman, hunter, and fisherman for most of his life, having a genuine love of nature and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, he leaves his children: George H. "Chip" Morse III of North Easton, MA; and Pamela Smith of North Attleboro, MA. He was the proud grandfather of Mark Smith, Emily Smith, Patrick Morse, Kyle Morse, and Samuel Morse, and the great-grandfather of Brayden Morse, Landon Morse, Logan Morse, Maeve Morse, and Lily Tracy.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Howard's Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Burial services will be privately held in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Howard to "The G. Howard Morse & Frances Rioux Morse Scholarship Fund-North Attleboro Scholarship Fund" at NASF, P.O. Box 926, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020