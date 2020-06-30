George Murrican Carey, 81, of Attleboro, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Joanne (Birch) Carey.
Born on September 22, 1938 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late James A. and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Carey.
George was a lifelong resident of Attleboro and a graduate of Coyle High School. He then attended St. Mary's in Kentucky and the New England Institute of Anatomy, Embalming, Sanitary Science and Funeral Directing, Kenmore Square, Boston.
George served many families during their most difficult times in his capacity as a funeral director at the O'Keefe Funeral Home in the early 60's. He then took over the family business at Carey Bros. later becoming the Carey Company, specializing in engraving and diamond cutting. George owned and operated the Buzzards Bay Jewelry. Then in post-retirement from the jewelry industry, he worked for Fireside Nissan, Patriot Subaru, as an Uber driver and for the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home.
George was a member of the Allen's Harbor Yacht Club, Wychmere Harbor Yacht Club, Stone Horse Yacht Club, Rotary International and a friend on Bill W. He had his pilot licenses and was a licensed real estate agent. George was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist, Attleboro and treasured time spent in Harwich Port.
He enjoyed flying small aircraft, sailing, traveling, reading and spending time with his family and friends.
George is survived by his children, John B. Carey and his wife Dr. Susan Carey of Belmont, James Carey and his wife Dr. Elizabeth C. Carey of North Attleboro and Mary-Ellen Koutsainis and her husband George of South Weymouth; his grandchildren, Brodie Carey of North Attleboro, Joseph Carey of Belmont, Isaac Carey of Belmont and Danielle and Jennifer Koutsainis both of So. Weymouth; also several nieces, nephews and their families.
He was the brother of the late Joan (Carey) Sumner and Frances (Carey) Miller.
The Carey family would like to thank Dr. Mitchell Abramson of Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the staff and caregivers at Miriam Hospital for the wonderful care George received over the last few years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 10 am - 12 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Burial will follow in the St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803.
To send George's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Born on September 22, 1938 in Attleboro, he was a son of the late James A. and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Carey.
George was a lifelong resident of Attleboro and a graduate of Coyle High School. He then attended St. Mary's in Kentucky and the New England Institute of Anatomy, Embalming, Sanitary Science and Funeral Directing, Kenmore Square, Boston.
George served many families during their most difficult times in his capacity as a funeral director at the O'Keefe Funeral Home in the early 60's. He then took over the family business at Carey Bros. later becoming the Carey Company, specializing in engraving and diamond cutting. George owned and operated the Buzzards Bay Jewelry. Then in post-retirement from the jewelry industry, he worked for Fireside Nissan, Patriot Subaru, as an Uber driver and for the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home.
George was a member of the Allen's Harbor Yacht Club, Wychmere Harbor Yacht Club, Stone Horse Yacht Club, Rotary International and a friend on Bill W. He had his pilot licenses and was a licensed real estate agent. George was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist, Attleboro and treasured time spent in Harwich Port.
He enjoyed flying small aircraft, sailing, traveling, reading and spending time with his family and friends.
George is survived by his children, John B. Carey and his wife Dr. Susan Carey of Belmont, James Carey and his wife Dr. Elizabeth C. Carey of North Attleboro and Mary-Ellen Koutsainis and her husband George of South Weymouth; his grandchildren, Brodie Carey of North Attleboro, Joseph Carey of Belmont, Isaac Carey of Belmont and Danielle and Jennifer Koutsainis both of So. Weymouth; also several nieces, nephews and their families.
He was the brother of the late Joan (Carey) Sumner and Frances (Carey) Miller.
The Carey family would like to thank Dr. Mitchell Abramson of Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the staff and caregivers at Miriam Hospital for the wonderful care George received over the last few years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 10 am - 12 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. Burial will follow in the St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, may do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford Street, Burlington, MA 01803.
To send George's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.