George Peter Sweetland Sr., 88, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.



Joan Louise (Marshall) Sweetland, 87, of North Attleboro, passed away one day earlier on Friday, July 5, 2019 with her beloved husband and family by her side.



The Sweetlands were married on September 20, 1952. Both George and Joan were raised and educated in Pawtucket, RI, and resided in North Attleboro since 1962.



George Sweetland was born on September 4, 1930 in Pawtucket, RI. He was the son of the late George T. Sweetland and the late Mary A. (Wharton) Sweetland. George received his Associate Degree from Bristol Community College and worked for more than twenty-five years as an Engineer for the Foxboro Company before retiring. He proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army. George enjoyed gardening and, more than anything else, spending time with his cherished family.



Joan Sweetland was born on June 18, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI. She was the daughter of the late Harry Marshall and the late Leona (Faulkner) Robinson, and the step-daughter of the late Louis Robinson. Joan worked as an Assembler for the Foxboro Company before retiring. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and treasured spending time with the focus of her life, her family.



George and Joan were the loving and much loved parents of Linda Lee Elliott and her husband, Rick A. Elliott, of Attleboro, MA; George P. Sweetland Jr. of North Attleboro, MA; and Michael D. Sweetland and his wife, Carolyn (Dooley) Sweetland, of Brunswick, ME. They were the proud grandparents of Mary M. Elliott of Attleboro and Lisa Lee Ellis of California; and the adoring great-grandparents of Sienna N. Ellis of California and Miles E. Ellis of California.



George was the brother of Barbara Gray of Pawtucket, RI, and her late husband, William Gray; the late William Sweetland, the late Winifred Skwinski; the late Virginia Carberry; and the late Marion Dineen.



Joan was the sister of Rita Metivier of Attleboro, MA; Catherine St. Germaine and her husband, James St. Germaine, of Attleboro, MA; the late Lucy Brown; the late Mae Pearce; and the late Louis Robinson.



Together, they leave several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George and Joan to either: The , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or at www.cancer.org; the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at www.heart.org; or to Steward Home-Hospice Care, 275 Martine St, Fall River, MA 02723.



Published in Sun Chronicle on July 9, 2019