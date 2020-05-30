The City of Attleboro lost a favorite son on May 20, 2020. George T. Ross passed away at his home following a period of medical decline.
George was born on November 3, 1949 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. His parents were Timothy and Rose Ross. Their family name was originally Triantafelides. He was proud of his Greek heritage.
He attended Pawtucket Public Schools and furthered his education at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island, studying culinary arts. He served his Nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam era, stationed in part at Fort Hood, Texas.
A talented cook, George purchased and operated Murray's Restaurant in Attleboro for over twenty years. He enjoyed meeting and greeting a wide range of clientele and managed to make many friends. He was also a member of the American Legion and Attleboro Elks Lodge.
He was committed to the City of Attleboro, serving as a member of the board on the Attleboro Housing Authority and was elected to multiple terms as a City Councilor from Ward 2. His political goal was achieved in 2010 when he was elected to the General Court from the Second Bristol District where he served on the following committees:
*Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities Joint Committee
*Public Health Joint Committee
*Veterans and Federal Affairs Joint Committee
He sponsored legislation aimed at banning the sale of bath salts. Due to Representative Ross' belief in public safety and his strength in working with all parties, the legislation became law under Governor Deval Patrick. George's personality was effective in attaining bipartisan support for many of his bills. He was a pragmatic and compassionate public servant who would not allow politics to impair his commitment to improving the lives of the people he served.
George is survived by his daughter, Nicole Ross Johnson and her mother Jeanne Ross; his son-in-law, Joshua and three grandsons, Joe, Jack and Jonathan.
Funeral services will be private with internment at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.
George's friends and colleagues plan to hold a memorial gathering in the autumn.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
To send George's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.