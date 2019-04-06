Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 George Watson Elwell

George Watson Elwell, 86, of Pocasset, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center in Milton, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan Goodwin (Briggs) Elwell, to whom he was married on July 2, 1954, and who passed away on March 26, 2006.



Born on November 23, 1932 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Irving Elwell and the late Cora (Taylor) Elwell.



George honorably served our country in the United States Navy. A skilled baker, he was the proud founder, owner, and operator of Country Crest Bakery in Cumberland, RI.



A resident of Pocasset for the past twenty years where he had a summer residence since 1976, George previously lived in Cumberland, RI and North Attleboro, MA. He enjoyed golf and travel, but more than anything, George loved spending time with his family and his cherished grandsons. He also held a special place in his heart for his "grand-dogs".



George was the loving father of Debra L. Elwell of Hingham, MA; Sharon G. Fiorot and her husband, Anthony B. Fiorot, of Cumberland, RI; and Sheila M. Wolfson and her husband, David Wolfson, of Holliston, MA. He was the adoring and much loved grandfather of Christopher Iannella and his wife, Samantha (Copplestone) Iannella, of Boston, MA; David Iannella of Frankfurt, Germany; Matthew Wolfson of Holliston, MA; Bradford Wolfson of Holliston, MA; Anthony Fiorot of Cumberland, RI; and Andrew Fiorot of Cumberland, RI. George was the brother of the late Charles Elwell; Beverly Endsley of Wilmington, MA; the late Eileen T. Kilduff; James J. Brosnan III of NH; Maureen DeBeaulieu of Warwick, RI; and the late Robert Elwell. He leaves several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember George by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Private Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of George to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at www.alz.org as well as My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or at www.MyBrothersKeeper.org.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



