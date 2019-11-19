|
Georgette R. (Laliberte) Depot, 82, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francisco M. Pedro and more recently the late Lucien V. Depot. Born in Central Falls, Georgette lived most of her life in South Attleboro until moving to New Hampshire to make her new home with her family.
Georgette worked at Texas Instruments for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed ceramics, cooking and housekeeping. Georgette was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in South Attleboro. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Georgette leaves her son, Ronald Pedro and his wife, Susan of Dover, New Hampshire; her daughter, Diane Gosselin and her Partner, Raymond Russell of Hudson, New Hampshire; two sisters, Yvette Bellavance (Georgette's twin sister) and her husband, Richard, of North Attleboro and Helen Papineau of Woonsocket; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Pedro; her sister, Theresa Laporte and her, Husband, Henry and her brother-in-law, Paul Papineau.
Georgette's funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro. Interment will follow at Newell Burying Ground, Attleboro. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Fund Development Dept., 11 Whitehall Rd., Rochester, NH 03867 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019