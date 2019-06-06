Services LaMarche Funeral Home 35 Main St. Hammondsport , NY 14840 607-569-2174 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hammondsport Presbyterian Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Hammondsport Presbyterian Church Georgina L. Griswold

Georgina L Griswold, age 79, of Hammondsport, NY passed away at home. She was born August 17th, 1939 in Attleboro, MA. to the late Frank and Georgina (Kenney) Griswold. She was a graduate of North Attleboro High School and then Northeastern University in Boston, MA with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a Naval Officer during the Vietnam War and retired from the Naval Reserves as a Lt Commander. She taught at the Plainville, MA Elementary School for several years before moving to Hammondsport, NY where she worked as a substitute teacher and Unit Secretary at Ira Davenport Hospital, retiring from there in 2017.

She was predeceased by her brother Mike Griswold and her sister- in law Arlene Griswold. She is survived by her brother Robert Griswold of Charleston, RI, her sister Jane Griswold of Hammondsport, NY, her sister-in-law Shirley Griswold, her niece Stephanie (Gilbert) Bonenfant and her nephew Patrick (Debra) Griswold, all of North Attleboro, MA and her great nieces, Sydney, Jasmine, and Hannah.

She was always cheerful, definite in her opinions, knowledgeable about all things natural and a political pot stirrer. She will be missed.

She was always cheerful, definite in her opinions, knowledgeable about all things natural and a political pot stirrer. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Care First Hospice Care or to the Diaper Depot at Hammondsport Presbyterian Church. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 6, 2019