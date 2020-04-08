|
|
Attleboro-- Gerald A."Jerry" DesJardins passed away on April 3, 2020 at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro,surrounded by his two devoted daughters.
Born on June 14, 1924 in Hebronville, he was the son of the late Phillip and Irene (Poirier) Desjardin. He attended Attleboro schools.
A member of 'the greatest generation', he served honorably as a medic in the 69th infantry division in Europe in WW II.
He was married to Dorice (Noel) DesJardins on June 4th 1949.
His career included printing, co-founding Mercury Mail Advertising, and a career of over 30 years in procurement at Texas Instruments in Attleboro.
A quiet man, with a firm handshake, he led by example, and his word was his bond. A true family man, he worked hard to provide a good home for his wife and six children. His home was always a place where anyone who walked through the door was welcome.
He loved cars, and any kind of auto racing. He could expound at length
on the subject at the drop of a hat, He was also adept at relaying a joke or a good story with his own personal flair.
The family summer cottage on lake Maranacook in Maine was his, and the love of his life, Dottie's favorite place to vacation and relax, along with the rest of the family.
He was a long time parishioner of St. John the evangelist church in Attleboro, where he served as a lector and eucharistic minister.
He leaves his children, Stephen DesJardins, of West Suffield, Conn, Richard DesJardins & his wife Patricia, Elizabeth Flynn & her husband Daniel, Phillip DesJardins and his wife Melissa, Susan DesJardins, all of Attleboro, and Edward DesJardins & his wife Robin of Readfield , Maine. He also leaves 11 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren.
Due to the recent health crisis, a memorial mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist church at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 S. Main St, Attleboro, www.hathawayfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local organization that supports the first responders of the Covid 19 emergency.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020