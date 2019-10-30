Home

Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
Geraldine May "Gerry" Brissette


1930 - 2019
Geraldine May "Gerry" Brissette Notice
Geraldine "Gerry" May (Drolet) Brissette, age 88, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard Brissette and daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Falon) Drolet.

Gerry was born on November 15, 1930 in Boston. A long-time Foxborough resident, Gerry was employed at the former Foxborough 5 & 10 ¢ Store and volunteered at the Foxborough Trading Post. She was a member of the Foxborough American Legion Post 93 Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Loving mother of Richard Brissette and his wife Kathleen of Middleboro and the late Rhonda Victoria and Ronald Brissette. Devoted grandmother of Jason, Kelly, Andrew and Trevor and great-grandmother of Amanda, TJ, Jaden and Fayth. Mother in law of Steven Victoria.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, November 1 st from 11 AM to 12 noon at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Gerry to support cancer research and patient care at :Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. .
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
