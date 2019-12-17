|
Gerard "Jerry" Frederick James Ouellette, 70, of Plainville, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Eileen Grace (Guthrie) Ouellette, whom he married on May 9, 1980.
Born on January 28, 1949 in Waltham, MA, he was the son of the late Gerard Joseph Ouellette and the late Emelie (Casey) Ouellette.
Jerry was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1967, and attended Huntington Prep. He attended Suffolk University and was trained at the Wharton Business School. Jerry retired in 2005 as Vice-President of New England Operations for the Xerox Corporation, having worked in the field of document technology for thirty-five years.
A resident of Plainville since 1983, he previously lived in San Juan, Puerto Rico for five years, and also in Waltham, MA.
A warm, kind and generous man, Jerry loved animals and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, both freshwater and saltwater, and was a member of the Wrentham Sportsman Association, where he currently served as Financial Secretary. He was an avid Harley-Davidson motorcyclist who never stopped enjoying working on them. Jerry will be remembered as someone who genuinely loved helping people, always going above and beyond to help a friend or stranger, and who was a true mentor to many. He never turned away a friend in need.
In addition to his loving and much-loved wife, Eileen, he leaves his dear Godchild, Gina Cappadona, and her family, in California, as well as her siblings: Angie Turner and her husband, Jonathan, of Blackstone, MA; Stephen Cappadona and his wife, Yvonne, in California; and Nancy Cappadona in California, their mother and the former wife of Jerry's late best friend, John "Cappy" Cappadona, formerly of Waltham, MA. He was the dear brother of Noella Paolini and her husband, Joseph, of Waltham, MA; and leaves his brothers-in-law, Robert A. Guthrie of Waltham, MA; Roger J. Guthrie III and his wife, MaryAnne, of South Carolina; and Paul E. Guthrie and his wife, Theresa, of Concord, MA.
He is survived by his cousins: Lenore Thompson of Waltham, MA; Janice Walsh and her husband, Stephen, of Florida; Peggy Barry of North Carolina; Fredrika Hutchins of Franklin, MA; Jane Burr; Ailenn Czolgosz and her husband, Phillip; Kathleen Dobler and her husband, Vern; Patricia Lunn and her husband, Robert; Mary Ella Swan and her husband, Michael; and John Downey and his wife, Marrisa, all of Texas. He was the cousin of the late Nancy Coppolino; and Robert Ouellette. Jerry leaves numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends and colleagues.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Jerry by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service at 11:30 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jerry to either Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or online at www.veteransinc.org., or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019